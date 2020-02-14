Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,574 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,254 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,869,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 125.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,930,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,191,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $148,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,718 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ford Motor by 13.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,434,517 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ford Motor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,629,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,670,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,130.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $541,400. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on F. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.12.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 46,249,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,034,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 405.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

