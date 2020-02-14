Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FLDM. UBS Group raised Fluidigm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Fluidigm from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Fluidigm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fluidigm from to in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fluidigm from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.45.

Shares of FLDM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 24,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.34. Fluidigm has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $32.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.14 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.31%. Fluidigm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fluidigm will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLDM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the first quarter worth $151,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the first quarter worth $24,188,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fluidigm by 64.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 19,182 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the second quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the second quarter worth $154,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

