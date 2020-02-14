Floor & Decor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,264 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,981% compared to the typical volume of 129 call options.

NYSE:FND traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $53.10. 12,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.89. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $33.77 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.40.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.32.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,671,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $659,287.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,623.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,368,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,517,000 after acquiring an additional 966,169 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,875,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 52.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,735,000 after acquiring an additional 422,469 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 56.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,000,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,170,000 after acquiring an additional 359,107 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,574,000.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.