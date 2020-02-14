First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:TUSA) Stock Price Up 0.4%

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:TUSA)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.21 and last traded at $36.21, approximately 2,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.57.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.