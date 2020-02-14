First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Director Michael N. Vittorio Sells 6,570 Shares

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Director Michael N. Vittorio sold 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $152,883.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,758.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FLIC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,459. The stock has a market cap of $642.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First of Long Island Corp has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $25.53.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in First of Long Island in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

