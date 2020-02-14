First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) CEO D Bryan Jordan Sells 185,434 Shares

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,237,726.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FHN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,423,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,900. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Horizon National Corp has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 510.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.31.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

