FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Sees Large Volume Increase

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 20,400,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 364% from the previous session’s volume of 4,399,668 shares.The stock last traded at $16.46 and had previously closed at $15.74.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FireEye from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. FireEye currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.08.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $235.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FireEye Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $1,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 345,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,225,622.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $105,914.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 405,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,858,359.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,029 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 262,428 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 159,048 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,874 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 14,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

