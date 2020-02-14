Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Trading Down 1%

Filo Mining Corp (CVE:FIL) shares were down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.93 and last traded at C$1.93, approximately 475 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 23,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.95.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Filo Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.36.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

