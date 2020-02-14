Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $242,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,980,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total transaction of $4,434,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,581 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,778.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,706 shares of company stock worth $23,611,237. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $170.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.06 and a 52 week high of $171.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

