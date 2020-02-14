Fiera Capital Corp Buys Shares of 204,729 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 204,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $703,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,313,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,546,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

TCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.99.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

