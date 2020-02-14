Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $163.00

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its target price upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $152.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.62% from the company’s current price.

FIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.32.

NYSE:FIS opened at $154.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.42 and a 200 day moving average of $136.71. The company has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.79, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 1-year low of $104.73 and a 1-year high of $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,755. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 920.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

