Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $6.38 Per Share

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $6.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.44. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ FY2021 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.82.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $154.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a PE ratio of 73.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.71. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 52-week low of $104.73 and a 52-week high of $156.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,952 shares of company stock worth $5,351,755. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

