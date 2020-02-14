Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) is GAM Holding AG’s 6th Largest Position

GAM Holding AG cut its position in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,859 shares during the period. Ferrari comprises 1.3% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $27,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,284,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 289.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 95,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 71,073 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 38.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,402 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,089,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 30.8% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 189,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,260,000 after purchasing an additional 44,751 shares in the last quarter. 35.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RACE. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ferrari from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $172.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. Ferrari NV has a one year low of $124.16 and a one year high of $176.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.77 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari NV will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

