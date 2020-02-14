Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead Sells 266 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $55,897.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Tuesday, February 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $53,690.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $57,683.60.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $55,341.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total value of $51,721.80.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total value of $52,408.20.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total value of $51,316.20.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $52,002.60.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $213.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.28 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The company has a market capitalization of $607.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.87.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 5.2% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 37.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.