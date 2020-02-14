Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Director John C. Shoemaker Purchases 25,000 Shares

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Director John C. Shoemaker purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $725.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,377,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,988 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Extreme Networks by 233.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,253 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Extreme Networks by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,948,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,360,000 after acquiring an additional 625,668 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 1,527.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 606,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,652,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,287,000 after acquiring an additional 374,983 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

