Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Director John C. Shoemaker Purchases 25,000 Shares

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Director John C. Shoemaker purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Extreme Networks stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $725.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.63.
Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.
Extreme Networks Company Profile
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.
