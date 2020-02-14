Exosis (EXO) Price Up 14.3% Over Last Week

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001838 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. In the last week, Exosis has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. Exosis has a total market cap of $63,764.00 and approximately $26,781.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,230.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.76 or 0.02596951 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.58 or 0.04647285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.86 or 0.00790129 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.97 or 0.00898675 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00116339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009595 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00026116 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.59 or 0.00699544 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 504,231 coins and its circulating supply is 339,231 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.