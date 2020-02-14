Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.01. Exelon also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EXC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,165,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,767,205. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.20. Exelon has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.67.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

