Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Exelon to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on Exelon and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.91.

EXC stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,553,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,767,205. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.20.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Exelon by 117.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Exelon by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

