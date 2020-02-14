Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at William Blair in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EXEL. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

Get Exelixis alerts:

EXEL stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.77. 3,960,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,582,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.80. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.93.

In related news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $868,000.00. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 4,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $80,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,034,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,825,384.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 427,639 shares of company stock valued at $7,914,164. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750,000 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 7,636,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 660.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,953,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exelixis by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,061,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,912,000 after buying an additional 611,170 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.