Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the January 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:EVOL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Evolving Systems has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.40.
Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative net margin of 93.48% and a positive return on equity of 6.43%.
About Evolving Systems
Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.
