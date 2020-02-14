Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the January 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:EVOL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Evolving Systems has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.40.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative net margin of 93.48% and a positive return on equity of 6.43%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evolving Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.26% of Evolving Systems worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 23.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evolving Systems

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.

