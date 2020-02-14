Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Short Interest Update

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the January 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ ESEA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 56,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,033. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $4.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Euroseas had a negative return on equity of 28.84% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

