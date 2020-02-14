Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $175.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.56.

Shares of EEFT stock traded down $2.76 on Tuesday, hitting $145.30. The stock had a trading volume of 493,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,769. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.83 and a 200 day moving average of $152.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $128.08 and a 12-month high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 26.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 12,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $1,985,135.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,755.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total transaction of $11,134,006.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,866.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,213 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,152. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 5.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

