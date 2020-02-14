EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of EuroDry in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of EuroDry in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

NASDAQ:EDRY traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330. The company has a market cap of $12.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. EuroDry has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EuroDry will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

