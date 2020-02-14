Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Establishment Labs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.59). Establishment Labs posted earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Establishment Labs will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($2.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($0.77). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Establishment Labs.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 52.76% and a negative return on equity of 75.10%.

ESTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 90.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 19,107 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,185,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

ESTA stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.64 million, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.58. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $30.06.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Establishment Labs (ESTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.