Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Establishment Labs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.59). Establishment Labs posted earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Establishment Labs will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($2.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($0.77). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Establishment Labs.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 52.76% and a negative return on equity of 75.10%.

ESTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 90.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 19,107 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,185,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

ESTA stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.64 million, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.58. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $30.06.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Establishment Labs (ESTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.