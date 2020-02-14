Equities Analysts Set Expectations for On Deck Capital Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ONDK)

On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for On Deck Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for On Deck Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on On Deck Capital from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a report on Thursday. Stephens set a $5.00 price target on On Deck Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. On Deck Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

NYSE:ONDK traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.99. 394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 16.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. On Deck Capital has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.15 million. On Deck Capital had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 3,613.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,525,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,148 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,840,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,711 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $3,886,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $2,641,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 735,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

