Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.00.

Shares of EQIX traded up $12.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $635.75. 508,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,300. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $593.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $565.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Equinix has a twelve month low of $399.57 and a twelve month high of $636.43. The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total value of $111,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.81, for a total value of $141,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,424.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,159 shares of company stock worth $10,149,833 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 204.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3,536.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 48.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 102,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,362,000 after buying an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 12.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 12.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

