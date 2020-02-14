Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.00.
Shares of EQIX traded up $12.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $635.75. 508,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,300. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $593.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $565.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Equinix has a twelve month low of $399.57 and a twelve month high of $636.43. The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64.
In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total value of $111,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.81, for a total value of $141,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,424.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,159 shares of company stock worth $10,149,833 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 204.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3,536.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 48.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 102,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,362,000 after buying an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 12.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 12.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Equinix
Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.
