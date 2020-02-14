Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.29-1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $915-930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $902.53 million.Equifax also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.60-5.80 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus upgraded Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.82.

EFX opened at $162.26 on Friday. Equifax has a 12 month low of $105.58 and a 12 month high of $164.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.61.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

