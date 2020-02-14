Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Trading Down 7.1%

Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)’s stock price was down 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13, approximately 686,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 996,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enservco stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,396,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.57% of Enservco worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.