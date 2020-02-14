Energean Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ENOG) Insider Purchases £482,300 in Stock

Energean Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ENOG) insider Efstathios Topouzoglou bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 742 ($9.76) per share, for a total transaction of £482,300 ($634,438.31).

Efstathios Topouzoglou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Efstathios Topouzoglou bought 70,000 shares of Energean Oil & Gas stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 752 ($9.89) per share, with a total value of £526,400 ($692,449.36).

On Friday, January 31st, Efstathios Topouzoglou bought 85,366 shares of Energean Oil & Gas stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 773 ($10.17) per share, with a total value of £659,879.18 ($868,033.65).

ENOG stock opened at GBX 769 ($10.12) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 851.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 929.42. Energean Oil & Gas PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 628.10 ($8.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,092 ($14.36). The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

About Energean Oil & Gas

Energean Oil & Gas plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through five segments: Greece, Israel, Egypt, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds 13 licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean.

