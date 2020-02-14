Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Stock Price Up 13%

Shares of Endonovo Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ENDV) rose 13% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.30, approximately 28,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 52,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.

About Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV)

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc develops non-invasive electrocuetical devices for regenerative medicine. It is developing Electroceutical Therapy for the treatment of pain and post-surgical edema with a concentration on cosmetic surgeries, including breast augmentation, reduction and reconstruction surgery, rhinoplasty, and liposuction procedures.

