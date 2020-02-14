Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from to in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Encompass Health from to in a report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Encompass Health to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.12.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.