Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) Posts Earnings Results

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.14 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:EEX traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,843. Emerald Expositions Events has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $746.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

