Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 56.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

ECF opened at $12.00 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

