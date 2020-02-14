Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.57 Million Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 508.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

BATS:NEAR opened at $50.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.29. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

