Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $506,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT opened at $139.72 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Standpoint Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.47.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

