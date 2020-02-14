Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,967 National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of National Grid by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of National Grid by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 5.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NGG. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Grid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $66.56 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $48.83 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.59. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

