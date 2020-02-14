Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $233.97 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $169.27 and a 52-week high of $234.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.23.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

