Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 18,972 First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSL. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Vista Investment Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $48.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%.

