Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.18

Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.18 and traded as high as $13.20. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 677,013 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EFN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.19.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

