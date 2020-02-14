Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 342,892 Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,572 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 342,892 shares during the quarter. Noble Midstream Partners makes up about 1.0% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Noble Midstream Partners were worth $20,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBLX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andy Viens purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.79 per share, with a total value of $32,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,030.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent J. Smolik purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $161,735.

Noble Midstream Partners stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.35. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $40.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $190.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6878 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.72%. This is a boost from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Noble Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

NBLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

