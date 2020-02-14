Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 2,771 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $37,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $88.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

