Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,305 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Amgen by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 422,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,854,000 after purchasing an additional 24,460 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $3,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $222.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 39.14%.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,426 shares of company stock worth $6,351,866. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

