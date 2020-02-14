Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases 445 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $8,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Allegion by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,937,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Allegion by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 36,314 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Allegion by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Allegion by 3,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegion from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Allegion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Allegion stock opened at $137.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.15. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $85.96 and a 12 month high of $138.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Allegion declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,395.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.