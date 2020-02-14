Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,647 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,972 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 54,212 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 37,431 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 62,318 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,936 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Clark Megan bought 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.33 per share, with a total value of $49,523.25.

NYSE RIO opened at $54.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.12. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 52-week low of $47.88 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,070.06.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.