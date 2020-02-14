Eagle Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,541 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ORIX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ORIX by 22.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ORIX by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in ORIX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ORIX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ORIX alerts:

Shares of ORIX stock opened at $87.27 on Friday. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $89.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.6088 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. ORIX’s payout ratio is currently 224.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IX. ValuEngine cut shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ORIX in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.