Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.23-2.29 for the period. Douglas Emmett also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.23-2.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Douglas Emmett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Shares of DEI traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $44.42. 680,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,668. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 68.34, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.59. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $45.08.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $243.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.60 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 12.05%. Analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

