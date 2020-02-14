Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down to $20.30

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.05, but opened at $20.30. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 2,413,784 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $324,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 29.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 1,177.6% during the fourth quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 251,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 232,072 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $2,069,000.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

