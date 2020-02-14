DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) will report $1.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH reported earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will report full year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $6.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLR. TheStreet downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus decreased their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.31.

In other news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $685,359.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,887 shares of company stock worth $2,150,184. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 803,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,340,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 769,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,878,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $126.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.97. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 126.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $136.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

