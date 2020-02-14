Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Director Buys $69,920.00 in Stock

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Director Ellen Costello acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,920.00.

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $669.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DBD. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 36,193 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 633.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 83,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 71,965 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 114,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

