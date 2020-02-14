DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.25. DiamondRock Hospitality posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRH shares. ValuEngine raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. grace capital bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 67.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,760. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

